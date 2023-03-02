INDIA

ED arrests liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam

In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that a liquor businessman, Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, has been arrested.

The official said that Dhal was called to join the investigation on Wednesday night. He was interrogated at length and later on put under arrest.

Now, the ED will produce him before the Rouse Avenue District Court and will seek his custodial remand.

The ED had on February 23 questioned Bibhav, the PA of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, about an alleged call which he arranged for accused Sameer Mahendru.

The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the case as of now. They are all set to file a third charge sheet (second supplementary) in the case.

