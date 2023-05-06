INDIA

ED arrest’s Raipur mayor’s brother in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Anwar Dhebar, the Raipur mayor’s brother in a in a money laundering case in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Mayor Ajaz Dhebar was also summoned for questioning.

The ED was conducting raids in various locations in the state.

“The ED officials arrested Anwar while he was sleeping at a private hotel on VIP Road last night. We then called Mayor Ajaz Dhebar for questioning in the matter. Ajaz Dhebar has reached our office,” said the source.

Prior to this, the ED had called Anwar Dhebar for questioning. After obtaining some evidence, the ED arrested Dhebar from the spot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) . He was presented in the Raipur court on Saturday, and a demand for remand was made. Currently, the hearing is ongoing, and CRPF personnel are present in the court premises.

Further details are awaited.

