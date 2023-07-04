The ED has asked actress-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh to bring documents related to her bank accounts and properties during her second round of questioning on Wednesday in connection to the West Bengal school recruitment case.

Sources said that Ghosh has been asked to carry documents that also belong to her family members.

Although the ED is yet to get specific clues about her direct involvement in the case, the probe agency is investigating whether the proceeds of the alleged scam were invested in properties owned or invested in any business run by Ghosh or her family members.

The sources further said that expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh does have antecedents of diverting the proceeds by either investing in properties or businesses run by others or giving loans to others especially those from the Bengali silver screen world.

Earlier, the ED had tracked information of Kuntal Ghosh giving a loan of Rs 40 lakhs to Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta as finance for the latter to purchase a high-end vehicle.

Sengupta admitted this to the central agency and also returned the amount to the ED at a later stage.

The sources said that the ED wants to find out if something similar had happened in case of Saayoni Ghosh.

During her first appearance before the ED June 30, she was grilled for 11 hours from 12 noon to 11 p.m.

According to the agency sources, Saayoni Ghosh did not attempt to to dodge or avoid the questions, but on several occasions she gave a number of contradictory answers.

Her appearance on Wednesday is for clarification on areas of contradictions in the statements.

2023070433648