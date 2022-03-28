INDIA

ED attaches 290 properties of GS Oil Ltd in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has attached 290 properties (movable and immovable) worth Rs 63.05 crore belonging to GS Oils Limited and its associate companies in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to bank fraud.

Total proceeds of crime acquired by G.S. Oils Limited is Rs 306.33 crore.

First attachment order was issued in 2017 and a Prosecution Complaint was also filed. This is the second provisional attachment order issued in this case.

Initially a case was lodged in this respect by the CBI’s Banglore branch. The ED initiated the probe of money laundering on the basis of the FIR of the CBI.

CBI’s FIR was against GS Oils Limited, its associate companies, its directors for cheating and causing wrongful loss to erstwhile State Bank of Hyderabad (presently State Bank of India).

The ED learnt in the investigation that GS Oils Limited had availed various credit facilities from SBH and UCO Bank such as cash credit, term loans and LCs. All such credit facilities turned NPA on account of the alleged fraud committed by the accused. Loans were round tripped and parked into various associate companies and subsequently either withdrawn in cash or utilized for purchasing land banks in the name of associate companies, which were again mortgaged for more loans.

It was also learnt in the probe that large amounts of bank funds were diverted by fraudulently issuing LCs to related shell firms for bogus supply of material. Such LCs were devolved and the said funds were illegally channeled back to its promoters and ultimately causing huge financial loss to the PSU banks.

Now, additional assets which were used to acquire loans from the Banks have been identified and the present attachment order has been issued attaching agricultural lands of around 2050 acres of land in Adilabad and plants and machinery of the accused company.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220328-204205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Maurya never raised concern over OBC, says BJP

    Exim Bank extends $100 mn line of credit to Sri Lankan...

    Notorious gangster Fahim Machmach succumbs to Covid in Pak

    Cong MLAs complain of police harassment at assembly gate