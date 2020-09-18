ED attaches 3 hotels valued at Rs 100 cr in PMC Bank case

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three hotels in Delhi valued at Rs 100 crore in the PMC Bank fraud case.

An ED official said that the three hotels are Hotel Conclave Boutique, now known as FAB HOTELS in Kailash Colony; Hotel Conclave Comfort, now known as FAB HOTELS in East of Kailash; and Hotel Conclave Executive, now known as FAB HOTELS in Kalkaji.

The hotels are owned by promoters of Libra Realtors Pvt Ltd, Deewan Realtors Pvt Ltd and Libra Hotels Pvt Ltd.

The official said that Rs 247 crore was obtained fraudulently by Libra Realtors Pvt Ltd and Deewan Realtors Pvt Ltd from the PMC Bank in the guise of loans. “These loans are part of the Rs 6,117 crore owed by HDIL Group of Companies to PMC Bank,” the official said.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Ltd, and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in September last year. The FIR was registered for causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

Earlier, the ED attached the properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and the Wadhawan family trust to the tune of Rs 193 crore and seized jewellery worth Rs 63 crore.

The ED has also filed a charge sheet against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others. The agency had also arrested Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang.

