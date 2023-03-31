The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have attached 403 immovable properties valued at Rs 83,96,58,834 of Kalptaru Buildtech Corporation Ltd, its group entities and Directors in connection with a PMLA case.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police and other state police forces for committing cheating and fraud with the investors in various schemes floated by Kalptaru Buildtech Corp Ltd and its other group companies.

“Jai Krishna Singh Rana, CMD of Kalptaru Group started collecting deposits from the public fraudulently in Kalptaru Agro (I) Ltd by giving them assurance for registration of plots after the specified time. Rana and its other Directors in order to hide the fraudulent activities of the company closed the activities of Kalptaru Agro (I) Limited and shifted the same business i.e. collective investment scheme in newly incorporated companies,” the ED said.

The ED said that whenever SEBI and other agencies interfered in the schemes run by Kalptaru Group of companies, Rana shifted the whole business in new companies and continued to take deposits fraudulently from the investors.

In this way, he incorporated more than 50 fake companies in the names of his servants, petty employees, illiterate relatives and collected more than Rs 1,500 crore from the public.

“Rana and his other associates after getting the deposits in these group companies siphoned off most of the funds to create benami assets. The proceeds of crime of Rs 83.96 crore invested in various properties have been provisionally attached,” said the official.

20230331-202404