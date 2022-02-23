INDIA

ED attaches assets in bank loan fraud case of Rs 201 cr

By NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached two immovable properties including plant and machinery worth Rs 3.81 crore belonging to SLO Industries Limited in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a bank fraud of Rs 201 crore.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI, Bengaluru against SLO Industries Limited and its Director Anil Kumar Ojha and others.

The ED learnt during the investigation that SLO Industries Limited availed various credit facilities from Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) and defrauded the bank to the tune of Rs 201.88 crore.

“SLO Industries Limited through its group companies resorted to siphoning off the funds through its associate concerns and its account maintained with other banks. The loan amounts were round tripped wherein the Letter of Credit beneficiary parties transferred funds similar to the LC amount into the borrower’s bank account to close the previous outstanding LC. The loan amount was found to have been invested in real estate business,” said the ED official.

The official said that in order to prevent the sale of the said properties, which are proceeds of crime and to prevent frustration of further proceedings under the PMLA, movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 82.83 crore had already been attached earlier and subsequently confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

“On the basis of further investigation in this matter, two more immovable assets, properties owned and controlled by Anil Kumar Ojha of SLO Industries Ltd were found. The modus operandi adopted by Anil Kumar Ojha was that the amounts from the CC account of SLO Industries Ltd were diverted to acquire these properties through the simple mortgage deed and later on got the said properties registered in the name of shell companies whose directors were the employees of SLO Industries Ltd,” said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220223-194802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.