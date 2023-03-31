The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached assets worth Rs 14.94 crore in connection with a case registered against Ranjit Gogoi, former director of the department of information and public relation in Assam, and other private companies for alleged misappropriation of funds of the Assam government.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CM’s Vigilance Cell, Assam.

The ED learnt that in connivance with Assam government officials and others, different companies got work order in the Vision Assam Mission Assam Project 2016 (VAMA, 2016), even though they did not have the required pre-qualifications, and laundered the proceeds of crime received by them. The total proceeds of crime identified in the case till now is Rs 20.48 crore.

The ED had earlier attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 5.54 crore.

