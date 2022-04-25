INDIA

ED attaches assets of Ghosh Brothers under PMLA

NewsWire
0
22

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 65.67 crore belonging to the Ghosh Brothers group of companies and its promoters, directors Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and others, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to bank loan fraud of Rs 37 crore.

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe against Ghosh Brothers group of companies and its promoters and directors on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI wherein a charge sheet was filed before the special judicial magistrate, Guwahati, under various sections of IPC, alleging that Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd and its promoters and directors had defrauded IDBI bank to the tune of Rs 37 crore.

“Five other FIRs lodged against various group companies of Ghosh Brothers group were taken on record for investigation as all the FIRs pertained to the same group and were connecting the same issue,” said an ED official.

The ED learnt during the investigation that the promoters/directors of Ghosh Brothers group of companies had obtained loan from the IDBI Bank on the strength of false and fabricated documents in the name of various group companies to the tune Rs 125.74 crore.

The loan proceeds were diverted using various accounts maintained in the name of different companies of Ghosh Brothers group with multiple banks. The proceeds were also diverted to the personal accounts of family members of Pranab Kumar Ghosh.

It was learnt during the probe that several movable and immovable properties were acquired out of the said proceeds of crime by the accused in their names as well as in the name of group companies.

After due process, properties worth Rs 65.67 crore in the form of showrooms, residential flats, land and bank balances were identified and attached by the ED.

20220425-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terror hideout busted in J&K, huge cache of arms recovered

    Equity indices settle low, HDFC twins share decline

    The fitness sector will be boom in the post Covid era

    Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port plans riverine movement of cargo to and...