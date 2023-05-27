INDIA

ED attaches assets of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 36.3 crore and seized Rs 34.7 lakh lying in the bank account of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in Tamil Nadu. The firm is accused of receiving the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1 crore.

The ED initiated PMLA investigations based on an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch-I, Chennai. In the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant, Gaurav Chachra, Director of Pettigo Comercio Internacional Lda, a subsidiary of the UK-based Lyca Group having significant presence in India in form of Lyca Productions, Lyca Hotels, had been defrauded of Rs 114.37 crore by the Kallal Group and its directors Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth along with, Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth.

The ED’s probe had revealed that the fraud was actually of an amount of Rs 300 crore as the Lyca Group had also made other investments/loans to the accused group and its entities without any due diligence or rationale.

The ED also conducted a search operations at the premises of the accused and the complainants.

The search operations led to the recovery of various incriminating evidences in form of digital evidences, documents, properties, suspicious cash and hawala transactions which is still under the the ED’s scanner.

The trustees of the above said foundation failed to explain the rational for the above receipt from the parties involved in the case. Thus total Proceeds of Crime in the said case is around 300 crore of which immovable properties valued at Rs 36.3 crore and movable properties in form of bank account with available balance of Rs 34.7 lakh have been attached.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230527-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unnati Hooda to lead India’s challenge as 36-member squad leave for...

    Charitable star: I fall at the feet of those I help,...

    Chris Gayle says Covid lockdown made him turn to music

    IIM Rohtak organises mini marathon in honour of Sardar Patel’s birth...