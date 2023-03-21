INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.10 cr of Rajmahal Silks

NewsWire
0
1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it has attached a residential plot worth Rs 1.10 crore belonging to Aslam Pasha, managing partner in Rajamahal Silks, in connection with a case related to illegal mining and trading of iron-ore at Hospet, Karnataka.

The ED had initiated a PMLA probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai, against Rajamahal Silks and its managing partner Aslam Pasha under various sections of IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

A chargesheet has been filed by the CBI and EOW, Chennai, before a court in Karnataka against Rajamahal Silks, Aslam Pasha and 25 other accused persons.

“Investigation by the ED revealed that during 2009-10, Rajamahal Silks and Aslam Pasha, along with the other accused persons, entered into a criminal conspiracy for illegal procurement, transportation and export of iron-ore to China, and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, they dishonestly and fraudulently dispossessed iron-ore to the tune of 1.32 lakh metric tonne from Hospet. The government of Karnataka vests absolute rights over mines and minerals within the state and thus the accused caused wrongful loss to the state exchequer by evading payment of royalty to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore,” the ED said.

