INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 cr of ex-Odisha govt cleaning staffer

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they had attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to Lingaraj Jena, a former cleaning assistant working with the Odisha government, and others in connection with a case of disproportionate assets registered by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered against Jena, the former ‘Safei Mohareer’ (cleaning assistant), posted in the office of Additional Sub-Collector (settlement) in Puri district by the Vigilance police station, Bhubaneswar, for offences committed under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, against Jena.

The charge-sheet revealed that Jena, during the relevant period, had “illicitly enriched” himself and his family members by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

An ED investigation under PMLA revealed that Jena had acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets.

20221229-001804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 Omicron cases detected in Aligarh

    NMC, DCI advise aspirants not to travel to Pak for medical,...

    Raids conducted in Bihar jails

    Ex-BSP MLA gets 7 yrs in jail for rape case