The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they had attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore belonging to Lingaraj Jena, a former cleaning assistant working with the Odisha government, and others in connection with a case of disproportionate assets registered by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered against Jena, the former ‘Safei Mohareer’ (cleaning assistant), posted in the office of Additional Sub-Collector (settlement) in Puri district by the Vigilance police station, Bhubaneswar, for offences committed under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, against Jena.

The charge-sheet revealed that Jena, during the relevant period, had “illicitly enriched” himself and his family members by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore.

An ED investigation under PMLA revealed that Jena had acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets.

20221229-001804