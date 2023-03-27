INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of real estate firm

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they recently carried out search operations at three places in Bhubaneswar and one at Berhampur against Keshari Estates Pvt Ltd and its directors.

The searched premises include two residential premises belonging to the directors at Bhubaneswar and one office premises each in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

“During these searches, gold jewellery weighing more than 1.5 kg worth around Rs 1 crore, forming part of proceeds of crime, have been duly seized from the residential premises of a director at Bhubaneswar. Voluminous incriminating documents related to the case have also been seized during these operations,” said the ED.

The ED initiated investigation under PMLA in 2021 on the basis of the FIR registered by the EOW of Odisha against Keshari Estates Pvt Ltd (KEPL) and its directors for defrauding and cheating the gullible investors with criminal intention while alluring to sell them houses.

“KEPL faltered on repayment and cheated the buyers to the tune of Rs 5,91,54,545 which was misappropriated by the directors,” the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

20230327-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No draft of Digital India Bill published for public feedback or...

    Maha phone-tapping scam: FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

    TN BJP denies Actor Siddharth’s charge of murder threats

    WPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against UP...