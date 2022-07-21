The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached two properties at Gopinathpur in West Bengal to the tune of Rs 13.63 crore of Indo-American Electricals Limited in illegal coal mining case under the provisions of the PMLA.

The firm is beneficially owned by LTB Infra consultant Pvt. Ltd. in which Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are directors and shareholders.

The Mishras delivered proceeds of crime of Rs 731 crore with the help of business associates of Anup Majhi a.k.a. Lala from July, 2018 to March, 2020.

In this case, Enforcement Case Information Report was recorded on November 28, 2020 on the basis of CBI case.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at 56 premises and attached assets to the tune of Rs 204.64 crore.

Three persons have been arrested by the ED so far and a prosecution complaint was filed on May 13, 2021.

20220721-230803