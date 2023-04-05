INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 2 cr linked to Bihar-based gangster

The Patna unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that they attached 29 immovable properties worth Rs 2.08 crore linked to Bihar-based gangster Akhilesh Yadav and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated the investigation under PMLA based on the FIRs registered by Gopalpur police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur against Yadav and others under various Sections of IPC, and Arms Act.

During the investigation, it transpired that Yadav was involved in the commission of various serious offences, criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, among other criminal activities.

Through these criminal activities, he acquired huge immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members, the agency said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

