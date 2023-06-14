INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 28.67cr in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached 59 immovable and movable properties, including 53 plots, commercial shops, industrial plots, and agricultural land located in Delhi, Noida, Sonepat, Jalandhar, Hyderabad, as well as balances in bank accounts with a total value of Rs 28.67 crore in connection with a money laundering case.

These properties belong to Sunil Dhupar, the former Chartered Accountant and statutory auditor of Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd (SBFL), his family members, companies, Indeep Singh Arora, his family members, and accommodation entry operator Devender Kumar in a PMLA case.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on the FIR registered by the CBI against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited and others for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct resulting in a bank fraud of Rs 3,269.42 crore.

“Shakti Bhog Foods Limited utilized bogus sale-purchase bills from shell entities under the management and control of Devender Kumar and other entry operators to siphon off loan funds and fictitiously enhance the turnover of SBFL Group companies, without engaging in any genuine business transactions. Sunil Dhupar, the CA, and Indeep Singh Arora, the advocate, were involved in the settlement of the SEZ Land Deal of SBFL by orchestrating the movement of proceeds of crime through bank accounts of family members and shell entities,” the ED said.

Currently, three individuals, Siddharth Kumar, Tarun Kumar, and Ashok Kumar Goel, are in judicial custody.

Prior to this, the ED had attached various immovable and movable properties of the accused persons and other entities with a value of over Rs 100.44 crore.

The total attachment in the case so far stands at Rs 129.11 crore.

