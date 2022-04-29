The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 29.83 lakh in connection with a money laundering case registered against Abhay Kant Pathak, a former Indian Forest Service officer, for possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ED had initiated investigation under the PMLA on the basis of FIR lodged in 2020 by the Vigilance Cell PS, & commission of offences under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, against Pathak for possession of disproportionate assets.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Pathak has invested his allegedly ill-gotten income, which is over and above his known sources of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members,” the ED alleged.

