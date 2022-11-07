INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.12cr in money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to one Y. Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with an investigation into a money laundering case related to massive fund embezzlement of the Manipur Development Society (MDS).

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of the FIR lodged by Imphal West Police under various sections of IPC, and section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption against officials of MDS and other individuals in 2017.

There were allegations of misappropriation of MDS funds to the tune of more than Rs 169 Crore.

The ED learned during the investigation that huge amount of funds were embezzled and misappropriated from the MDS account by Singh, the then Project Director of MDS, in criminal connivance with his associates.

Later on, these diverted funds were transferred and laundered into various shell firms’ accounts and other associates accounts.

Singh and his accomplices acquired several properties at different locations.

In this connection, six immovable properties worth Rs 3.04 crore and an amount of Rs 8,20,000 available in various bank accounts have been attached by the ED.

In this case, “ED has earlier frozen eleven different bank accounts on November 2021 related to the accused persons with a balance amount of Rs 41,53,489”, an official said.

20221107-232005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anil Vij took stock of law and order situation in Gurugram

    Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin come together for love track ‘Iss Baarish...

    J&K govt announces amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers

    Focus on fast socio-economic development of entire NE: Kishan Reddy