INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.54cr in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 5.54 crore in a money laundering case.

A case in this connection was registered against Ranjit Gogoi, the then Director of Information and Public Relation, Assam, and different private companies, for alleged misappropriation of the state government’s money.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of CM’s Vigilance Cell FIR lodged in 2017 against the accused.

The ED learnt during the investigation that in connivance with Assam government officials and others, different companies were able to get the work order in “Vision Assam Mission Assam project”, even though they did not have the required pre-qualification and laundered the proceeds of crime received by them.

The total proceeds of crime identified in the case till now is Rs 16.36 crore.

