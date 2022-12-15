INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 58.16L in money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached immovable and movable assets worth Rs 58.15 lakh, including bank balances worth Rs 12.15 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 46 lakh in connection with a money laundering case.

In the case, one Raghunath Behera, his accomplice Soumyakanta Mohanty and their relatives have been accused of cheating the aspirants of MBBS seats.

The ED initiated the investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of various FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Crime Branch, CID, Odisha Police against Behera and others for duping a number of aspirants across the nation with a false promise to provide MBBS seats in different medical colleges.

During the investigation, it came to notice that there were various FIRs and chargesheets under different police stations in Odisha against Behera, Mohanty and their accomplices in connection with cheating many innocent aspirants on false assurances to provide MBBS seats in different medical colleges and thereby, accumulating the proceeds of crime.

“The attached properties of Rs 58.15 lakh are acquired from the said proceeds of crime and are found in possession of Behera, Mohanty and their relatives,” the ED said.

20221215-235604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-league: TRAU look to get back on track against Aizawl

    Of history and the many tales in its labyrinth

    BJP summons senior Bihar leaders to Delhi

    Will deport all Bangladeshis staying illegally, says Goa CM