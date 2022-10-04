INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.03cr in money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 6.03 crore in connection with a money laundering case lodged against K.N. Marzook, the former Chairman and Director of Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), and others.

An ED official said the attached properties consist of various movable and immovable properties in the form of bank accounts, lands and residential and commercial space in Kerala Trade Centre (KTC) building situated in Ernakulam, in his name as well as in the name of Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Cherupushpam Films Private Limited.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Marzook and others on the basis of the FIR filed by Central Police Station, Ernakulam district, Kerala.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Marzook had been misusing his official position.

The official said that by misusing his official power, he made the KCCI enter sale agreements with buyers of KTC and received money from various buyers for selling the building space of the Kerala Trade Centre in cash.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Marzook received huge cash amounts from the prospective buyers and had diverted money received from the sale of KTC building space to start a private TV channel namely India Middle East Broadcasting Network (IMBEN).

This TV channel was banned from operations by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting due to involvement of Marzook.

The ED learnt that crores of rupees were diverted from KTC accounts to KCCI and IMEBN accounts by Marzook.

20221004-211204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong alleges rampant corruption by ruling BJP; demands Prez’s rule in...

    India all set to board the shuttle express to greater glory

    BYJU’s says will file financial results for last 2 years this...

    IPL 2022: Russell’s pyrotechnics leave his KKR team-mate Billings in awe