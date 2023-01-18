INDIA

ED attaches assets worth Rs 90 L of Kausahalya Nirman Private Limited

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 90,38,912 of Kausahalya Nirman Private Limited and Kaushalya Township Private Limited in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

As per ED sources, the investigation was initiated under PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, Ranchi against Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and others for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, and criminal misconduct.

“A total number of seven immovable properties having present value of Rs 90,38,912 acquired in the name of Kausahalya Nirman Private Limited and Kaushalya Township Private Limited using the proceeds of crime have been attached under the provisions of PMLA. Investigation has revealed that Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. submitted forged/fake invoices in respect of procurement of bitumen while executing the contract of road work accorded by the Road Division, RCD, Govt. of Jharkhand resulting into generation of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 1,08,95,583,” said the ED official.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches in the case and had seized cash Rs 18,40,939 lying in the bank accounts of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and its associate companies.

“Hundred per cent proceeds of crime in this case has been attached/freezed. Further investigation in the case is under progress,” the official added.

