INDIA

ED attaches Bhushan Airways aircraft in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they have attached an aircraft, belonging to Bhushan Airways Services Private Ltd, a company controlled and owned by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL)ex-Managing Director Sanjay Singal, in its ongoing investigations against BPSL and others.

The ED’s action was taken in connection with a prevention of money laundering case lodged against the accused. The Cessna 525 A CJ 2+ aircraft, valued at Rs 30.91 crore, was attached on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ED had attached various immovable, and movable assets, valued at Rs 4,423.36 crore, including residential, commercial properties at London, Mumbai and Delhi in this case.

“Thus, the total attachment in this case comes to about Rs 4,454.27 crore so far,” the official said.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI in 2019 under various sections of IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (d) of PC Act, against various suspects including Bhushan Power and Steel, Singal for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating, use of forged documents as genuine, falsification of accounts, and criminal misconduct by public servant.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Singal generated proceeds of crime through siphoning of loan funds from BPSL and layered it through various entities under his control and such proceeds of crime were used towards acquisition of the said aircraft as well as for repayment of the bank loan taken for acquiring it.

It had earlier also filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before a special court against 25 accused in which the court has taken cognisance of the offence.

20220609-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Two La Martiniere college students test Covid-positive, campus shut

    The Karachi criminal who turned FBI spy

    Kerala oppn raises ‘missing’ MLA issue in Assembly

    Nitish running Rs 20K cr parallel liquor economy: Lalu Prasad