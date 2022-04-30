INDIA

ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez.

The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

Fernandez and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi have recorded their statement as witness in the case.

In December 2021, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

In February this year, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.

It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs.

A few had refused to take gifts from him.

20220430-140137

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security tightened as Bajrang Dal observes bandh in K’taka

    New bench to hear cases related to NE Delhi riots from...

    BJP wants to sacrifice K’taka’s interest to expand base in TN:...

    Trinamool Congress delegation cancels visit to Nagaland