In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez.

The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

Fernandez and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi have recorded their statement as witness in the case.

In December 2021, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

In February this year, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.

It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs.

A few had refused to take gifts from him.

