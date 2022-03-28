INDIA

ED attaches properties for enhanced compensation against land acquisition

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 1.56 crore belonging to Baljit Singh, Baljeet Kaur and Varinder Singh, all residents of Jandli village, Ambala, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case pertaining to fraudulent disbursement of enhanced compensation against acquisition of land by the Land Acquisition Office (LAO), Panchkula, Haryana.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Haryana Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the land owners and officials of LAO.

The ED learnt that the land owners in connivance with officials received wrongful enhanced compensation from LAO by quoting wrong special leave petitions filed before the apex court leading to wrongful loss of Rs 9.75 crore to the exchequer.

The investigation further revealed that the accused trio had made FDRs, purchased immovable properties and withdrew cash from their accounts and consumed it. The total value of the proceeds of crime they received came out to be Rs 1.56 crore.

“Accordingly, their properties worth Rs 1.56 crore have been provisionally attached as per the provisions of PMLA,” said an ED official.

