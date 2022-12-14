INDIA

ED attaches properties of ex-IAS officer in DA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 1.62 crore belonging to former IAS officer T.O. Sooraj under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The properties attached include a vacant plot of land in Kerala, fixed deposits, bank balance and investment in shares, held in his as well as family members’ name.

Sooraj joined the Kerala government service in 1980 as a Forest Ranger and subsequently was conferred IAS cadre with effect from 1994.

He had served in several departments in Kerala government.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of chargesheet filed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam against Sooraj wherein he was charged for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the course of PMLA investigation, it was revealed that Sooraj had purchased several landed properties as well as vehicles in the name of his wife and children.

Further, it was also found that he had purchased vehicle in benami name of his associate.

Sooraj had utilised the illegitimate money to acquire several properties in the name of his family members and associates.

Earlier, the ED had attached ‘Proceeds of Crime’ in the form of various movable and immovable properties worth Rs 8.81 crore held in his name as well as in the name of his family members and associate.

Assets worth Rs 10.43 crore has so far been attached in connection with the case.

20221214-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maratha quota: 50% reservation ceiling can’t be breached, SC told

    Leopard tranquilised, rescued from well in UP

    Nine research studies published on Covaxin’s safety in a year: Bharat...

    Former Miss Kerala, runner-up killed in car crash