The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they have attached assets worth Rs 243.93 crore belonging to former officials of Amanath Co-operative Bank Ltd, Bengaluru, Mohamed Asadulla, A. Shafiulla and their relatives for cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 68.43 crore by opening fictitious overdraft accounts in the name of themselves, their relatives and their entities.

Initially, Commercial State Police Station, Bengaluru had lodged a case in this connection in 2006. They had also filed chargesheet on this connection against Asadulla (ex-General Manager of Amanath Co-operative Bank, Bengaluru), A. Shafiulla (ex-Branch Manager of Amanath Co-operative Bank, NR Road, Bengaluru) and K. Hidayathulla (then accountant of Amanath Co-operative Bank Ltd) accusing them of misappropriation of the funds of the bank to the tune of Rs 68.43 crore by opening fictitious overdraft accounts in the name of themselves, their relatives and their entities.

The ED initiated a probe on the basis of the FIR filed by Bengaluru police station.

The ED had learnt in the investigation that the accused, between 1997-2002, opened 50 fictitious overdraft accounts in the name of themselves, their relatives and their entities to misappropriate the bank’s funds.

The accused then opened another 8 Real Estate Accounts and 165 housing loan accounts to adjust the outstanding amount of the said 50 fictitious accounts and by doing so, the accused persons succeeded in closing 40 accounts out of the said 50 fictitious accounts.

As per the details submitted by the bank, as of now, the said eight Real Estate Accounts, 165 housing loan accounts and previously opened 10 Overdraft accounts (out of 50 fictitious accounts) are still outstanding and the total loan proceeds of these accounts, at the time of the said accounts were declared NPA, was to the tune of Rs 79.30 crore.

The proceeds of crime were utilised in buying immovable properties.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

20220401-001402