INDIA

ED attaches properties worth Rs 3.18cr in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.18 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An investigation in this regard was initiated by the ED based on an FIR filed at a police station in Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An ED official said that during the investigation, it was learnt that one of the accused in the case, Bharti Devi, had manipulated the records of the Multipurpose Kisan Sewa Co-operative Societies, Vikasnagar to allegedly misappropriate funds.

“She used to issue Fixed Deposit Receipts to the people by taking money and entering into the records of Multipurpose Kisan Sewa Co-operative Societies Limited but the amount received was not actually deposited in the official account of the Society,” an official said.

Bharti Devi had allegedly embezzled the money for her own monetary benefit by not maintaining an official record of the transactions.

The ill-gotten money was used to acquire the immovable properties in the name of her son Ravi Kumar and grand-daughter. Later, a provisional attachment order to attach assets worth Rs 3.18 crore was issued against a plot of land and 12 flats in Dehradun.

20230227-205405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rudrankksh finishes seventh at Baku Shooting World Cup

    PM Modi calls e-sanjeevani a life saving app

    NCW takes cognizance of Sakinaka rape case

    Focus testing launched in UP amid growing Covid-19 cases