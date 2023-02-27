The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.18 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An investigation in this regard was initiated by the ED based on an FIR filed at a police station in Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An ED official said that during the investigation, it was learnt that one of the accused in the case, Bharti Devi, had manipulated the records of the Multipurpose Kisan Sewa Co-operative Societies, Vikasnagar to allegedly misappropriate funds.

“She used to issue Fixed Deposit Receipts to the people by taking money and entering into the records of Multipurpose Kisan Sewa Co-operative Societies Limited but the amount received was not actually deposited in the official account of the Society,” an official said.

Bharti Devi had allegedly embezzled the money for her own monetary benefit by not maintaining an official record of the transactions.

The ill-gotten money was used to acquire the immovable properties in the name of her son Ravi Kumar and grand-daughter. Later, a provisional attachment order to attach assets worth Rs 3.18 crore was issued against a plot of land and 12 flats in Dehradun.

