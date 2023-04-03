INDIA

ED attaches properties worth Rs 5.24 cr in Kerala Telecom City scam

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.24 Crore as proceeds of crime in a case of over-excavation and illegal excavation in the Telecom City project of Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

The ED had initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The investigation revealed that Som Projects Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the land development project for Telecom City in Menamkulam by the Kerala SIDCO and the company sub-contracted the project illegitimately to Mohammed Sadique Hussain of KGN Civil Construction and Noohu Khan of Veeyem Group Engineers for Rs 40,73,260. The sub-contractors (Mohammed Sadique Hussain and Noohu Khan) over-excavated 20,364.7 m3 sand from the allocated area and excavated illegitimately 19,181 m3 sand from the area (near Parvathy Puthanar), which was not allocated for sand excavation, and caused losses to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore to the Kerala SIDCO,” an ED official said.

The official said that the total proceeds of crime identified in the case is Rs 6.79 crore. It was also found that Saji Basheer, MD of Kerala SIDCO, and S. Ajith Kumar, AGM of Kerala SIDCO, received illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, from the sub-contractors of the project for facilitating the illegitimate excavation from the site and nearby areas.

20230403-220203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    VP Singh refused to listen to us, Mufti downplayed the exodus:...

    Follow 1991 Act or risk another Babri Masjid-type situation, says Owaisi

    DMRC seeks Rs 3,500 crore from govt to comply with court...

    Damage to key National Highway disconnects parts of NE