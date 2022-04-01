The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 5.79 crore of two persons in connection with a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling through India-Bangladesh border.

With the present attachment — of the properties of Tanya Sanyal and Enamul Haque, the total attachment of assets in this case has reached to Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 418 crore till now have been identified by ED.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra is also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached Vinay’s property.

It had been alleged that they had been receiving money from Enamul Haque through the Hawala Channel.

The ED official said that two separate attachment orders have been issued for attaching the assets of Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar) and Enamul Haque to the tune of Rs 53 lakh and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively.

The ED has initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI against Haque, Kumar and others regarding smuggling of cattles through India-Bangladesh Border.

The CBI had learnt in its investigation that Haque had allegedly been running a Hawala racket of Rs 1,000 crore. He was paying fat bribe to BSF officials, and one of the officials was also arrested by the probe agency.

In November 2020, Enamul was placed under arrest by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through India Bangladesh border.

An ED official said that attached assets include land and mutual funds belonging to Sanyal and a flat in Chittranjan Park, Delhi having worth Rs 5.25 Crore belonging to Haque through his company Haque Industries Pvt Limited.

Haque had been arrested by the ED on February 18, and currently, he is in judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

