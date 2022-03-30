INDIA

ED attaches property in fraud case by real estate firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 31.15 crore belonging to Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited and wife of its Director Rajpal Walia in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to duping the innocent flat buyers after taking advance payments.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by Rajpur Police Station, Dehradun against Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited, its Directors and others under various sections of the IPC for cheating and duping the innocent flat buyers after taking advance payments for booking of flats in respect of construction projects of the company.

The ED learnt in the investigation that the advance booking amount received from the flat buyers were diverted by the company directors for other purposes who invested the same in purchase of properties in their name and in the name of their family members.

“Total funds involved were Rs 31.15 crore which are proceeds of crime. Accordingly immovable properties worth Rs 31.15 crore in the form of land belonging to the company and a residential house and a flat belonging to Director Rajpal Walia which was transferred to his wife are attached as per the provisions of the PMLA,” said the ED official.

