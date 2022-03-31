INDIA

ED attaches property of accused’s wife in loan fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have attached an immovable property worth Rs 2.37 crore belonging to wife of one Karan Thakur in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to sanctioning and disbursing loans to the fictitious loanees on the basis of fraudulent documents from Punjab & Sind Bank.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Thakur, a bank official and others on the basis of an FIR registered by Chandigarh Police under various sections of the IPC.

Investigation by ED revealed that Thakur in connivance with Bank Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sector 24, Chandigarh branch got sanction and disbursal of loans to the fictitious loanees on the basis of fraudulent documents causing wrongful loss to bank to the tune of Rs 24 crore and wrongful gain to themselves.

The loan amount was subsequently withdrawn from the bank accounts in cash by using self-cheques and was distributed among Thakur, Bank Official and others.

Investigation by ED further revealed that Thakur acquired a residential house worth Rs. 2.37 crore in the name of his wife using the Proceeds of Crime. Accordingly, the said immovable property of Rs 2.37 Crore was provisionally attached under PMLA.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20220401-034403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JAP demands Rudy’s arrest after ‘confession’ about keeping ambulances

    Arrest BJP Oppn Leader in Mumbai bank fraud case, says AAP

    Cong releases first list of 53 candidates in U’khand

    K’taka forest deptt launches operation to trap man-eater tiger