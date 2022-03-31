The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have attached an immovable property worth Rs 2.37 crore belonging to wife of one Karan Thakur in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to sanctioning and disbursing loans to the fictitious loanees on the basis of fraudulent documents from Punjab & Sind Bank.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Thakur, a bank official and others on the basis of an FIR registered by Chandigarh Police under various sections of the IPC.

Investigation by ED revealed that Thakur in connivance with Bank Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sector 24, Chandigarh branch got sanction and disbursal of loans to the fictitious loanees on the basis of fraudulent documents causing wrongful loss to bank to the tune of Rs 24 crore and wrongful gain to themselves.

The loan amount was subsequently withdrawn from the bank accounts in cash by using self-cheques and was distributed among Thakur, Bank Official and others.

Investigation by ED further revealed that Thakur acquired a residential house worth Rs. 2.37 crore in the name of his wife using the Proceeds of Crime. Accordingly, the said immovable property of Rs 2.37 Crore was provisionally attached under PMLA.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20220401-034403