INDIA

ED attaches property of banned Manipur outfit’ accused

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that a special PMLA court in Imphal has approved their application regarding confiscation of an immovable property found to be involved in money-laundering worth Rs 11.54 lakh related to one K. Elizabeth Devi.

“On prayer being made under Section 8(7) of PMLA, 2002, one homestead land measuring 0.16 acre situated at Imphal West along with one under-constructed RCC building inside the said plot of land have been ordered to be confiscated (which were valued at Rs 11,54,835 at the time of attachment in 2009),” the ED added.

On the basis of the FIR registered by Manipur Police invoking provisions of Section 121, 21-A of the IPC, for offence of extortion from public, Section 17, 20 and 21 of UAPA, and Section 25 of Arms Act, the ED initiated money laundering investigation against Devi, K. Premjit Singh and K. Sanajaoba Devi, who were active members of the banned extremist organisation — People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The ED has revealed that the accused persons were involved in extortion from public and the business community and collected extortion amount in the name of taxes for the banned “PREPAK organisation” and out of the said “illicit funds”, they also acquired properties in their names.

“Subsequently, during the course of investigation conducted under PMLA 2002, proceeds of crime were identified and attached. The Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, Manipur, had also declared the above accused persons as proclaimed offenders,” the ED said.

20221110-011203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj Dalit child death: Dirty picture of politics or curse of...

    Priyanka slams Yogi over farmers’ issues

    Organisational polls in Bengal BJP likely in December

    No lessons learnt, Delhi continues to report fire incidents