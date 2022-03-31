INDIA

ED attaches property of Bengali journalist in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have attached assets worth Rs 5 crore belonging to one Suman Chattopadhyay, Bengali Media journalist and his family members in the ongoing investigation into the matter of ICORE Group of Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attached movable and immovable assets include bank accounts and duplex flats situated in and around Kolkata.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against ICORE Group on the basis of the FIR registered against them by the CBI Kolkata for cheating and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the IPC.

ED learnt in the investigation that the ICORE Group Companies ran a Chit fund scam, wherein the Group illegally raised a huge amount of money from lakhs of gullible investors by promising unrealistic returns.

Chattopadhyay personally and through his company Disha Productions and Media Private Limited had received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 9.83 crore from the ICORE Group in the guise of business investment.

Apart from the ICORE Group, Chattopadhyay had also received funds from other Chit fund companies such as Saradha Group through same modus operandi and came under scanner of ED in Saradha Group case.

Earlier, in September 2021, a number of movable and immovable assets of ICORE Group companies and promoter, directors, family members having market value of more than Rs. 300 Crore were attached by the ED.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

