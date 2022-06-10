INDIA

ED attaches property of NGO which ran Ponzi scheme

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets worth approximately Rs 2.75 crore belonging to Burdwan Sunnmarg Welfare (BSW) Organization and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the CBI, Kolkata against Burdwan Sunnmarg Welfare Organization and others.

“Soumyarup Bhowmik is chairman of Burdwan Sunnmarg Welfare Organization which came up with a ponzi scheme with different investment schemes under the garb of Bond and Product. This ponzi scheme was operated without permission, license from the Regulatory Authorities, BSW with a dishonest and fraudulent intention to cheat the public. Total Proceeds of Crime(POC) in the case have been quantified at approximately Rs 20 crore,” said the ED official.

The ED learnt in the investigation that the funds so collected from the investors by BSW were being used for purchase of the properties.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220610-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliamentary committee on women empowerment visits WE HUB

    Covid surge: PM cancels Puducherry visit

    Mamata to meet Sonia, Kejriwal, Pawar on Wednesday

    Russia goes full throttle to cut off Ukraine from Black Sea...