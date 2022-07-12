The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 15.50 crore of Joydeb Mondal and immovable assets worth Rs 7.90 crore of Gurupada Maji in an illegal coal mining case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mondal and Maji are close associates and business partners of Anup Majee alias Lala in illegal coal mining activities.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged on November 27, 2020 against the accused.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Maji delivered the proceeds of crime (POC) of Rs 89.11 crore and Mondal delivered POC of Rs 58.05 crore during 2017-2020 through the associates of Lala.

Maji through 6 Kolkata based shell companies, laundered POC amounting to Rs.104 crore.

Mondal’s assets created through POC were attached earlier.

Earlier in this case, the ED had conducted searches at 56 premises and attached assets worth Rs 181.24 crore of Anup Majee and associates vide five orders.

Vikas Mishra and Ashok Kumar Mishra were earlier arrested in 2021 and Gurupada Maji was held on May 26, 2022.

A chargesheet was filed on May 13, 2021 in this respect.

Further investigation in the case is on.

