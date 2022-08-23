INDIA

ED attaches property worth Rs 3.67 cr in fraud case involving AIIMS employee

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached two immovable properties in Delhi and the amounts in the bank accounts of Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor Sneh Rani totaling Rs 3.68 crore in the case of fraudulent payments of Rs 13.43 crore from the Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences (RPC), AIIMS.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Delhi Police against Bijender Kumar, a Junior Administrative Assistant at RPC, and others.

In this case, during the Covid 19 pandemic, payments were released to Sneh Enterprises without supply of ‘linen & other store items’ to RPC, AIIMS.

Further investigation revealed that the accused in well planned conspiracy, generated proceeds of crime by cheating the RPC.

From December 2020 to September 2021, Rs 13.43 crore was embezzled and laundered.

Kumar created fake delivery vhallans, including inspection note and received an amount of Rs 13.43 crore released to Sneh Enterprises, in lieu of illegal gratification, without delivery of any goods, which he invested in purchase of two immovable properties in Delhi for Rs 70 lakhs.

The proprietor of Sneh Enterprises, Sneh Rani, further transferred the amounts fraudulently received from AIIMS to her other bank accounts and made further payments to various parties.

An amount of Rs 2.98 crore has been traced to the bank accounts of Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor.

20220823-140003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka reports 1,374 new Covid cases

    Question paper leak: Pune Police nab Maha Commissioner of Exams

    Delhi govt plans to relocate non-PDS foodgrains from schools to fair...

    Rahul Gandhi was potential spyware target