The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached two immovable properties in Delhi and the amounts in the bank accounts of Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor Sneh Rani totaling Rs 3.68 crore in the case of fraudulent payments of Rs 13.43 crore from the Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences (RPC), AIIMS.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Delhi Police against Bijender Kumar, a Junior Administrative Assistant at RPC, and others.

In this case, during the Covid 19 pandemic, payments were released to Sneh Enterprises without supply of ‘linen & other store items’ to RPC, AIIMS.

Further investigation revealed that the accused in well planned conspiracy, generated proceeds of crime by cheating the RPC.

From December 2020 to September 2021, Rs 13.43 crore was embezzled and laundered.

Kumar created fake delivery vhallans, including inspection note and received an amount of Rs 13.43 crore released to Sneh Enterprises, in lieu of illegal gratification, without delivery of any goods, which he invested in purchase of two immovable properties in Delhi for Rs 70 lakhs.

The proprietor of Sneh Enterprises, Sneh Rani, further transferred the amounts fraudulently received from AIIMS to her other bank accounts and made further payments to various parties.

An amount of Rs 2.98 crore has been traced to the bank accounts of Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor.

