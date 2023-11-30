ED attaches Rs 1.2 cr worth assets of Lal Singh’s RB Educational Trust

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it attached immovable assets worth Rs 1.21 crore in the form of land acquired by RB Educational Trust (RBET) run by Kanta Andorta, wife of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and two-time former MP Choudhary Lal Singh in a case related to acquisition of land by the trust.

The ED in a statement said on Wednesday that it attached properties worth Rs 1.21 crore, which is being run by Andotra, the Chairperson of RBET, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to acquisition of land by RBET.

The ED initiated a probe on the basis of the FIR and charge-sheet filed by the CBI against Andotra and Ravinder Singh, a former ‘Patwari’ of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The ED probe revealed that Choudhary Lal Singh along with his wife in connivance with revenue officers that is, the then Patwari, the then Gridawar, the then Naib Tehsildar and the then Tehsildar used his stature and official position to get the land measuring 167 kanals and 15 marlas, having value at the time of possession of proceeds of crime as Rs 1.21 crore, as per circle rate in 2011, transferred forcibly in the name of RBET.

The ED said that this was proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activity related to the scheduled offence of PMLA.

Earlier, the ED conducted search operation on October 17 this year at eight locations spread over Jammu and Kathua districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab’s Pathankot and arrested Choudhary Lal Singh on November 7 in the case.

