The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached a bribe of Rs 20 lakh that was seized from an NHAI official under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said that during a probe, it was revealed that Akil Ahmad, a Regional Officer of the NHAI in Bengaluru had demanded illegal gratification from Retnakaran Sajilal, General Manager of Dilip Buildcon Private Limited for the approval of concession agreement filed by the company for the project under Bangalore Chennai Expressway Package 1 and 2, executed by Dilip Buildcon Private Limited.

The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA based on the FIR filed by the CBI under various sections of the IPC, and Sections 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ahmad was caught receiving the bribe amount from the officials of Dileep Buildcon Private Limited through a Chartered Accountant based in Delhi on December 30, 2021, when the CBI team trapped the Chartered Accountant and recovered the money.

