INDIA

ED attaches Rs 3.25cr under PMLA in robbery, kidnapping case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached cash to the tune of Rs 3.25 crore –marked as ‘Proceeds of Crime’, in connection with a robbery and kidnapping case, under section 5(1) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the offence invoked in the FIR registered by Kottakal police station in Kerala in the case.

The amount attached by the ED was recovered by the Kottakal Police from the possession of two robbers while they were trying to escape after robbing an auto-rickshaw driver who was carrying a huge amount of cash in his vehicle.

