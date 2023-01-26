INDIA

ED can only probe money laundering cases: Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not hold the power to probe any other offence except money laundering cases and cannot by itself assume that a predicate offence has been committed.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma observed that Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) empowers the ED to investigate Section 3 offences only.

Justice Varma said: “It becomes pertinent to observe that the ED stands empowered under the PMLA to try offences relating to money laundering. It neither stands conferred the authority nor the jurisdiction to investigate or to inquire into an offence other than that which stands comprised in Section 3 (of the PMLA).”

Citing the Supreme Court’s directions, the bench said: “The Supreme Court had pertinently observed that even if the ED in the course of its investigation and inquiry into an offence of money laundering were to come across material which would otherwise constitute a scheduled offence, it could furnish the requisite information to the authorities otherwise authorised by law to investigate those allegations and consider whether they would constitute the commission of a predicate offence.”

The court ruled that the primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting crimes specified as scheduled offences under the PMLA belongs to the authorities established by those separate acts.

“ED cannot possibly arrogate unto itself the power to investigate or inquire into the alleged commission of those offences. In any case, it cannot, on its own motion, proceed on the surmise that a particular set of facts evidence the commission of a scheduled offence and based on that opinion initiate action under the PMLA,” it said.

The court also stated that ED would be required to provide the necessary information to the relevant agency in order for that agency to take the appropriate action if, after conducting its inquiry and investigation, ED determines that the material in its possession demonstrates the commission of an offence defined by any other enactment.

20230126-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Venkatesh outlines his ‘Ram Babu’ character in ‘Drushyam 2’

    66.8% feel Budget will strengthen the economy

    Convergence in 2 Central Ministries to benefit masses

    SEBI should probe deeper in front running by Lamby as nexus...