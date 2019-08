New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched the residences of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivender Mohan Singh, officials said.

A senior ED officer said the searches were conducted in Delhi on charges of money laundering.

The raids took place after a case was filed against the brothers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

–IANS

