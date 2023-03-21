INDIA

ED-CBI for Oppn leaders, no interpol for Mehul Choksi: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre after the Interpol dropped fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi’s name from its Red Notice list.

“ED-CBI for the opposition leaders but Modiji’s Mehulbhai got relief from Interpol. If he can paralyse the Parliament for his dear pal, how can he refuse help to a an old friend whom he helped flee the country five years ago.”

Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), was delisted by the Interpol from its ‘red’ notice list.

Choksi was added to the Red Corner Notice list in December 2018. As per sources, Indian government authorities objected to the move of Interpol but it refused to blink.

This has come as a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.

However, officials probing the matter said that it will not affect Choksi’s extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

