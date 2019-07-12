ED challenges bail to chopper deal middleman in HC

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the bail granted to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case.

The ED had arrested Gupta on March 26 in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has alleged Gupta, along with Gautam Khaitan, set up shell companies to park the bribe money, which was to be paid to politicians and bureaucrats in India.

On June 1, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Gupta and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties each of the like amount.

The court also asked Gupta, a US citizen, not to leave the country without permission, not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and to join the investigation whenever required.

The court had also noted Gupta, 44, had roots in the country as his family was based in India and his three minor children were studying in Delhi.

The court observed that the ED’s contention that the accused might abscond, appear to have little substance. It also observed Gupta had joined the investigation whenever required.

–IANS

anb/mag/pcj