ED charge sheets 3 for black marketing Remdesivir injections

The Enforcment Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Rahul Bardhan, Biswajit Das, and Nishita Kanodia, for illegal selling and black marketing of Bangladeshi-made Remdesivir injection vials during Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The charge sheet was filed before the Special ED court in Kolkata. The court has taken cognisance of it and has summoned all the accused on the next date of hearing.

The ED commenced investigation in the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by Kolkata Police under various sections of the IPC and the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

In its charge sheet, it has alleged that Bardhan ran an illegal network for black marketing Bangladeshi-made Remdesivir and sold the same through the other two accused at exorbitant prices.

In February this year, ED had provisionally attached proceeds of crime obtained through illegal sale of such drugs belonging to Bardhan and Kanodia under the PMLA.

20220404-194604

