INDIA

ED charge sheets a Naxalite for collecting levy

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before a special PMLA court in Patna against Maoist Ramayan Rai, engaged in building up the ultras’ organisation by alluring youth of uneducated and weaker groups and also engaged in wrongful activities including collection of levy.

The court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated investigation under the provisions of the PMLA on the basis of the three FIRs lodged at Gopalganj police station of Bihar and in which charge sheets were also filed against Rai in two cases.

Rai was charge sheeted for the offences punishable under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Explosives Substance Act, for various illegal activities including murder, attempt to murder, and collection of levy.

The ED learnt that the accused invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his wife, so as to project them as untainted.

It said that they recently attached immovable properties worth Rs 21 lakh in the name of his wife Kalawati Devi on under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

20230403-204005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Pejawar seer over business curbs

    Indians support agitating doctors as Omicron surges

    Cash, liquor, poll freebies worth Rs 10.13 cr seized in Goa

    An exciting line-up of events to kick start 2023