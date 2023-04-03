INDIA

ED charge sheets former railway official in graft case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against former railways employee Chandeshwar Prasad Yadav and his wife Urmila Devi before a special Patna court in a disproportionate assets Case.

The ED initiated a probe under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the CBI, ACB, Patna under various sections of PC Act.

Yadav while posted and functioning as Senior Section Engineer, Condemned Wagons, Eastern Railway Workshop, Jamalpur (Munger) acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members, which was disproportionate to his all known sources of income.

After investigation, five immovable properties and 43 movable properties worth Rs 3.53 crore were attached by the ED.

The ED said that the court has taken cognisance of their charge sheet.

