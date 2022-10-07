INDIA

ED charge sheets IAS, others in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against an IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh and others before a Special PMLA court in Ahmedabad, officials said on Friday.

As per the official, the court took cognisance of the Prosecution complaint on October 4.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Rajesh and others under various sections of IPC, Section 43 read with 66 of IT act, and section 7 of PC Act.

During investigation, it was learnt that Rajesh used to demand and accept illegal gratifications from the general public in lieu of discharging his official duties.

In this way, he generated proceeds of crime and further utilised part of the proceeds of crime in the acquisition of immovable properties.

Rajesh was arrested by the ED on August 6 under the provisions of PMLA and was given its remand till August 12.

Presently, he is in judicial custody. The ED has also attached assets worth Rs 1.55 crore in the form of two immovable properties situated at Surat, bank balance and fixed deposits of accused in the case on October 3 under the provisions of PMLA.

Further investigation in the matter is still on.

20221007-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Pixel Watch packed with new features arrives for $349

    Android 11-powered new affordable Acer TVs now in India

    Manesar residents grapple with registrations over lack of property IDs

    Protests against Pinarayi Vijayan during flight