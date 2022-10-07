The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against an IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh and others before a Special PMLA court in Ahmedabad, officials said on Friday.

As per the official, the court took cognisance of the Prosecution complaint on October 4.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Rajesh and others under various sections of IPC, Section 43 read with 66 of IT act, and section 7 of PC Act.

During investigation, it was learnt that Rajesh used to demand and accept illegal gratifications from the general public in lieu of discharging his official duties.

In this way, he generated proceeds of crime and further utilised part of the proceeds of crime in the acquisition of immovable properties.

Rajesh was arrested by the ED on August 6 under the provisions of PMLA and was given its remand till August 12.

Presently, he is in judicial custody. The ED has also attached assets worth Rs 1.55 crore in the form of two immovable properties situated at Surat, bank balance and fixed deposits of accused in the case on October 3 under the provisions of PMLA.

Further investigation in the matter is still on.

20221007-165403