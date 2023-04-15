INDIA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has chargesheeted former BJD MLA Anam Naik in a PMLA case.

The central probe agency said the charge sheet was filed before a special PMLA court in Bhubaneshwar against Naik and a few others suggesting their conviction as well as confiscation of properties worth Rs 1.52 crore.

The court took cognizance of the matter on Thursday.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Vigilance P.S. Koraput, Odisha, against Naik for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.54 crore.

Probe revealed that the former MLA has invested his ill-gotten income, which being over and above his known source of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in making bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members, who were found to have actively assisted him in such layering and concealing of proceeds of crime.

The ED had already provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.52 crore, which were confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

