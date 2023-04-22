BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ED chargesheets Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar against Nava Diganta Capital Services Ltd (NDCSL), its group companies Nava Diganta Agro Industries Ltd, Nava Diganta Projects Ltd, Nava Diganta Properties Ltd and their directors Anjan Kumar Baliyarsingh, Pradeep Kumar Pattnaik, Kartikeya Parida, Ramachandra Hansadh, Subarna Naik and Hitesh Kumar Bagartti.

The ED said that the accused also acquired proceeds of crime worth Rs 2.15 crore.

The court has also taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) undervarious sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, against NDCSL and 10 others for perpetration of offence of cheating and fraudulently inducing delivery of property, promoting and conducting money circulation scheme.

The investigation revealed that NDCSL and NDAIL were collecting public deposits fraudulently by issuing “Redeemable Preference Shares” and “Non-Convertible Debentures (income debentures and wealth debentures)” by alluring them of paying higher interest by issuing money receipt and certificates to this effect without having any authorization to do such activities wherein they subsequently misappropriated the invested amount and diverted the funds in the form of “loans” to their group concerns namely NDPJL and NDPPL amongst others.

The properties registered in the name of NDPJL and NDAIL were found to have been acquired out of the proceeds of crime generated by NDCSL and NDAIL.

Earlier, the ED attached assets worth Rs 2.15 crore of the accused.

20230422-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Realty recovery face challenges amid 2nd Covid wave

    Banking, oil & gas stocks pull indices lower

    Wholesale inflation eases slightly to 12.41% in Aug

    Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers: Report